Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Travel

Hiker falls 10 metres off cliff walking track

by Cloe Read and Danielle O’Neal
28th Oct 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are responding to a person who has fallen from a cliff walking track onto rocks in the Gold Coast hinterland.

A rescue helicopter has arrived on scene at Purlingbrook Falls in Springbrook after paramedics were called just before 1:30pm.

A hiker has fallen 10 metres onto rocks at Purlingbrook Falls in the Gold Coast Hinterland. Picture: Steve Holland
A hiker has fallen 10 metres onto rocks at Purlingbrook Falls in the Gold Coast Hinterland. Picture: Steve Holland

Emergency services say the person is currently inaccessible.

Initial reports suggested the person had fallen about 10 metres, however injuries and the height of the fall are yet to be confirmed.

The rescue helicopter is above the scene as emergency services work to rescue the person for further treatment

More Stories

cliff fall emergency serivces hiker purlingbrook falls

Top Stories

    Police shut down same bush doof twice in one night

    premium_icon Police shut down same bush doof twice in one night

    News After police came to stop the same rave for a second time, one man landed himself in court with a trespass charge.

    • 28th Oct 2019 2:17 PM
    12-year-old allegedly steals car, evades police on Bruce Hwy

    premium_icon 12-year-old allegedly steals car, evades police on Bruce Hwy

    Crime A 12-year-old boy will appear in Children’s Court after allegedly evading police on...

    Gallery: Family fun at the Goodna Jacaranda Festival

    premium_icon Gallery: Family fun at the Goodna Jacaranda Festival

    News Thousands enjoy a weekend of sun, fun, rides, live music and food

    Where you can get your hands on a $1 schnitty and chips

    premium_icon Where you can get your hands on a $1 schnitty and chips

    News You might want to ditch the sandwich this week.