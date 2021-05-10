Hiker dies from 50m remote waterfall plunge

Water Gushes Down Uluru as Heavy Rain Hits Northern Territory

UPDATE 7.05PM: A 58-year old woman has died following a 50m plunge off a Far North waterfall.

Emergency services undertook a search and rescue at Windin Falls on the Tablelands on Sunday afternoon.

Queensland Police Service said initial information suggested she fell from the top of the falls just before 1pm.

The woman was located by the Rescue 510 helicopter around 4pm.

QPS said a report will be prepared for the coroner.

EARLIER: A Critical search effort is in progress after a hiker plummeted 50m from the edge of a Far North waterfall.

Paramedics, firefighters, police and the SES have been tasked to Windin Falls in the Wooroonooran National Park on the Tablelands.

A QFES spokeswoman said the Rescue 510 helicopter had been tasked to help in the search and rescue effort.

Windin Falls is a popular spot for hikers with a natural infinity pool at the top that drops into a valley below.

Windin Falls is famous for its natural infinity pool. Picture: Brendan Radke

It is about a 90-minute hike each way to access the waterfall from Malanda via the Old Cairns Track.

Visitors are warned to exercise extreme caution along the route due to the sharp falls along its edges.

The hike to the waterfall is about 90 minutes from Malanda. Picture: Brendan Radke

Emergency services' communications back and forth from the secluded area are limited due to its remoteness and mountainous terrain.

