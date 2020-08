Traffic backed up on Warrego Highway after crash on Thursday August 27. Photo: QLDTrafficMetro

Traffic backed up on Warrego Highway after crash on Thursday August 27. Photo: QLDTrafficMetro

TRAFFIC is backed up on the Warrego Highway after a two-vehicle crash in Ipswich.

A stable patient is being assessed after an incident involving a truck and another vehicle in the eastbound lanes at Riverview at 7.12am Thursday.

It is being reported that traffic has backed up to the Bremer River and is building up further.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the right lane of the on-ramp is blocked, causing delays.