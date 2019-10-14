Highway stop gets overhaul

UNDERWAY: Work has commenced on a rebuild of the Caltex Blacksoil store on the Warrego Highway.

UNDERWAY: Work has commenced on a rebuild of the Caltex Blacksoil store on the Warrego Highway.

WORK is well underway on the redevelopment of a service station "institution" on the Warrego Highway, which was built 65 years ago.

The Caltex Blacksoil servo is being rebuilt; the new site will be 50 per cent bigger and feature a new truck driver lounge and bathrooms, new dining spaces, a larger kitchen new parking spaces for both cars and trucks and new fuel infrastructure.

All previous buildings have been demolished and fuel tanks and other infrastructure removed with the project expected to be completed in March.

Caltex chief development officer David Bridger said the overhauled site will also include nine truck parking bays, 20 car parks and brand new underground fuel storage tanks and lines.

A three bay diesel canopy and an eight bay car canopy will also be constructed.

"The site has a storied history and we have had a friendly group of regular customers who have frequented the site for many years," he said.

"Our plans for the site are designed to meet the needs of all our customers - a diner style kitchen cooking home style meals, new bathroom and rest facilities, better parking facilities and a bigger and more modern forecourt and retail space.

"We thank our customers for their patience as we deliver this project, with our alternate stores at Plainland and Riverview remaining open to continue to service their needs.

Mr Bridger said the site was an "Ipswich institution" in the 1970s for people travelling home from Marburg dances and the Tivoli Drive-In.