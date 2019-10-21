Menu
Highway servo to double in size, if approved

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
21st Oct 2019 4:43 PM
The BP on the Warrego Highway at College View is bound for upgrades, provided a redevelopment proposal is approved.

Toowoomba-based FKG Group estimating manager Daniel Newby said the project had been in the works for a while.

"It's going to be a facelift, more than anything," he said.

"But they're making the retail space larger and adding more pumps, mostly for trucks."

According to the proposal, a 126sq m section of the building and existing refuelling canopy are set to be demolished and fuel tanks are set to be removed.

The plans propose to acquire an additional 10,715sq m, bringing the total size of the property to 17,048sq m.

Heavy vehicle parking and new refuelling points are in the plans.

FKG Group has been approached for further comment.

