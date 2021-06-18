Menu
News

Highway reopens after collision between car towing van and truck

Carlie Walker
18th Jun 2021 12:30 PM
UPDATE, 4pm:

The Bruce Highway has reopened after a collision between a vehicle towing a caravan and a truck at Bauple.

The crash happened about 12pm on Friday.

Three patients were assessed by paramedics at the scene but there were no injuries.

EARLIER:

Emergency service crews are at the scene of a two-car crash at Bauple on Friday.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said the northbound lane had been affected by the crash.

It is unclear if any injuries have been suffered in the crash.

Originally published as Highway reopens after collision between car towing van and truck

