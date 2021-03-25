Highway reopened following four-car pileup

There were traffic delays on Thursday morning following a crash at Riverview. Image: file

There were traffic delays on Thursday morning following a crash at Riverview. Image: file

One person was taken to hospital following a four-car pileup which caused delays for peak-hour traffic on Thursday morning.

The crash was reported on the eastbound lanes of the Warrego Highway at Riverview about 7.30am.

One lane was blocked and traffic was banked up several kilometres to Tivoli by about 8am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics assessed four people at the scene, with one being taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the crash site was cleared by 8.20am and traffic was flowing again.