Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Highway traffic congested following earlier roll-over

Emma Clarke
by
12th Sep 2018 6:40 AM

UPDATE 7.30AM: TRAFFIC is clearing following an earlier crash at Karalee this morning.

The crash happened on the Warrego Hwy just after 6am.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the crash did not block the highway.INITIAL: TRAFFIC on the Warrego Hwy is stopped this morning following after a vehicle rolled at Karalee just after 6am.

Drivers report trafic is backed up to the Kholo exit.

Emergency services have taken one person to Ipswich Hospital. 

karalee roll-over traffic crash warrego hwy
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Newest Ipswich 7-Eleven joins two other servos within 600m

    premium_icon Newest Ipswich 7-Eleven joins two other servos within 600m

    Business The store owner says he is proud of creating several jobs in the area

    Plans approved for new Catholic primary school

    premium_icon Plans approved for new Catholic primary school

    Education Prep to year three school expected to open by 2020

    Jones faces defamation D-Day in Brisbane court

    premium_icon Jones faces defamation D-Day in Brisbane court

    News Alan Jones to learn if he owes Australia’s largest defamation payout

    • 12th Sep 2018 8:02 AM
    Foreign workers get banned ‘jobs for Aussies’

    premium_icon Foreign workers get banned ‘jobs for Aussies’

    Careers HUNDREDS of foreign workers have been granted ‘jobs for Aussies’.

    • 12th Sep 2018 7:55 AM

    Local Partners