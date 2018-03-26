Menu
Highway gridlocked after two car, truck crash

Emma Clarke
by
26th Mar 2018 8:34 AM

TRAFFIC is impacted this morning after two cars and a truck crashed near the Cunningham Hwy at Redbank Plains.

The crash happened on Redbank Plains Rd, near the Cunningham Hwy exit heading west bound just after 8am.

Nobody was trapped in the collision but it is understood some people are being treated for shock.

