Highway gridlocked after two car, truck crash
TRAFFIC is impacted this morning after two cars and a truck crashed near the Cunningham Hwy at Redbank Plains.
The crash happened on Redbank Plains Rd, near the Cunningham Hwy exit heading west bound just after 8am.
Nobody was trapped in the collision but it is understood some people are being treated for shock.
Paramedics on scene of two vehicle and truck incident on Redbank Plains Road #Redbank at 8.03am.— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) March 25, 2018