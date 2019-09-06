HIGHWAY INFERNO: Driver's dramatic escape as flames engulf car

Tinana fire crews are at the scene of a car fire on the side of the Bruce Hwy.

Tinana fire crews are at the scene of a car fire on the side of the Bruce Hwy. Alistair Brightman

UPDATE 12.30PM:

A DRIVER had seconds to get his car off the highway and jump out before it burst into flames.

Maryborough fire station officer Shane Austin said the middle-aged man, who was driving his car north along the Bruce Hwy, did well to get well off the road when the Holden Barina caught fire.

He said the man's actions prevented the spread of the fire.

By the time emergency services arrived about 11.45am at the scene that car was well alight and had been destroyed.

No one was injured.

UPDATE 12.20PM:

PARAMEDICS have arrived at the scene of a car fire on the Bruce Hwy near Tiaro.

Four rural fire crews and urban firefighters are working to control the blaze which has spread to the grass around the car.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Hoffman Rd in Owanyilla about 11.45am.

EARLIER:

THREE fire crews are working to put out a car on fire on the Bruce Hwy.

Firefighters were called to the scene near Hoffman Rd in Owanyilla about 11.45am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire was well involved when crews arrived.

A small grass fire has also broken out near the car.

