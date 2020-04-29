Highway drivers more drunk, speeding faster in lockdown

NO REPRIEVE: Police in Laidley are warning drivers not to be complacent about the law, as enforcement is just as strong as ever.

POLICE in Laidley are warning drivers not to be complacent about the law, as enforcement is just as strong as ever.

During the past three weeks, officers from Laidley Police Station have noticed an increase in the level of intoxication of drink drivers and the speeds of those caught breaking the speed limits in the area.

Laidley officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said it was mostly happening on the Warrego Highway.

“For some reason there is an increase in speed that motorists are travelling at, particularly on the highway,” Sen-Sgt Draheim said.

“There isn’t an increase in speeding tickets or drink drivers, but the worrying trend is the speeds are higher and the level of intoxication is higher as well.”

Until recently, if someone was caught speeding they would often be travelling about 10km/h above the limit.

But in the past few weeks, speeding drivers have been caught doing speeds closer to 30km/h above the speed limit.

The number of drivers caught drink driving has remained the same, but many of those charged recently are mid-range or high-range drink drivers, recording an alcohol content of 0.08 per cent or above.

Sen-Sgt Draheim said the change seemed to follow the suspension of static multi-vehicle roadside breath and drug testing throughout Queensland.

“I think a lot of the general public just saw that as if the police wouldn’t be there and they could do as they liked,” he said.

“Obviously it’s only a small percentage of the population, but it only takes a small percentage to cause grief.”

He warned drivers there was still a high level of road policing enforcement in the area.

“People might think there aren’t as many police out there or that we’re preoccupied,” he said.

“We are not doing bulk static RBTs because it’s impossible to manage the risk of infection, but we are doing mobile breath testing and traffic enforcements.”

And the proof is in the numbers.

“We are still writing as many tickets as we were previously and the detection of drink drivers is the same,” Sen-Sgt Draheim said.

“We have just noticed that the readings for the drink drivers seems to be higher across the district.”