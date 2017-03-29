Highway down to single lane after tanker rollover

A clean up and removal crew remain at the scene of a tanker rollover on the Cunningham Highway near Aratula this morning.

No one was injured in the crash but it is affecting traffic in the area and diversions are down to single lane each way.

Police anticipate that it will take several hours to clear the site which is situated 10km outside the town heading towards Warwick.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible or seek an alternative route.

It is thought the tanker is carrying wheat or yeast.