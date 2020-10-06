Menu
Warrego down to one lane following crash

Andrew Korner
6th Oct 2020 7:37 AM | Updated: 8:10 AM
UPDATE 8AM: THE Warrego Highway is down to one lane following a crash at Bundamba this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the crash was reported on the east-bound lanes just before the Bremer River Bridge.

Two vehicles were involved, with all occupants accounted for and none requiring treatment.

The left lane of the Warrego Hwy is closed at the crash site and Brisbane-bound motorists can expect delays until the crash is cleared.

EARLIER: THERE are reports of traffic delays for Brisbane-bound motorists following a multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Hwy.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the crash was reported on the eastbound lanes at Bundamba about 7.25am.

There are initial reports that one of the vehicles involved has crashed into a ditch.

Paramedics were yet to assess any of the occupants of the vehicles for injury.

