HIGHWAY CRASH: Woman suffers facial injuries after accident

A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital with suspected facial and shoulder injuries after a crash on the Cunningham Highway.

Her car crashed into a light pole near the roundabout at the intersection of Ripley Rd and the Cunningham Highway just before 7am.

Queensland Ambulance officers have transported the woman, believed to be 41 years old, to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

A QAS spokesperson said the majority of injuries are believed to be from the driver's seatbelt and her airbag deploying during the crash.

The car has been cleared from the road.