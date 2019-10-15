Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A female cyclist has died at the scene of an accident on the Pacific Highway at Boambee East.
A female cyclist has died at the scene of an accident on the Pacific Highway at Boambee East. Frank Redward
News

Female cyclist killed in highway crash involving a truck

Rachel Vercoe
15th Oct 2019 7:20 AM | Updated: 7:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CRASH involving a truck and bicycle has closed part of the Pacific Highway and motorists are urged to drive with care in the area.

"Paramedics arrived on scene where the female was in a critical condition with significant head and facial injuries," NSW Ambulance Inspector Brendon Dean said.

"Her injuries were life threatening and despite the best efforts of our paramedics there was nothing more we could do and the patient died at the scene.

The incident took place around 8.08am on the Pacific Highway at Boambee, approaching Sawtell Road causing road closure in southbound direction.

"Paramedics arrived and were met by a nurse who had assisted in providing emergency CPR."

"NSW Ambulance urge motorists and other road users to ensure they consider their own safety and the safety of those around them."

"These types of job can often be traumatic for all emergency services."

Allow extra travel time through this section of highway.

More Stories

Show More
bicycle crash highway closure highway delays truck crash
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Controversial senator backs local candidate in mayor race

    premium_icon Controversial senator backs local candidate in mayor race

    Council News A controversial politician has backed a local candidate in the race to the mayor's chair in the March 2020 local government elections.

    IN COURT: Full names of 106 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 106 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    Milat brother faces court on string of fraud charges

    premium_icon Milat brother faces court on string of fraud charges

    News The crimes were described as having a ‘huge’ impact on the community

    REVEALED: Which Ipswich schools receive the most funding

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which Ipswich schools receive the most funding

    Education A full list of schools is available for comparison.