Highway closed, two trapped after serious truck crash

Hayden Johnson
by
6th May 2019 7:54 AM
THE Brisbane Valley Highway is closed after a serious truck crash in the early hours of this morning.

The serious single-truck crash happened at Wivenhoe Pocket between Wivenhoe Dam and Fernvale.

About 3.40am the truck has overturned after it left the highway and hit a number of trees.

Two men are trapped in the truck and are believed to have serious injuries.

The road between Wivenhoe Pocket and Fernvale will be closed most of the day, and motorists are advised to take a detour through Lowood.

The Forensic Crash Unit attended the location and are conducting investigations into the crash.

Investigators are seeking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam to contact the police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

