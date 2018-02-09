Menu
UPDATE: Highway closed, road damaged following B-Double fire

Emma Clarke
by

UPDATE 11AM: TRAFFIC is still impacted on the Cunningham Hwy at Willowbank after an earlier truck fire damaged the roadway.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has been called in to repair the road near Champions Way after a Coles truck caught alight at 3am.

Police left the scene just before 8am but traffic controllers have blocked the outbound lane while they fix the road.

INITIAL: THE outbound lane of the Cunningham Hwy at Willowbank will be closed for several hours after a Coles supermarket truck caught on fire early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the fire near Champions Way just before 3am but the B-Double was already fully alight.

Police say the fire is not suspicious but the outbound lane of the highway will be closed for several hours until emergency services can make the area safe.

It is unclear what the truck was carrying but a police spokesperson said initial information suggested aerosol cans were exploding.

It took more than an hour and a half for five fire crews to extinguish the fire but personnel are still on scene this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said crews "took a bit of time breaking up the load which is not unusual in this situation".

Paramedics were also on scene but there were no injuries.

 

Topics:  cunningham hwy ipswich police qfes truck fire willowbank

Ipswich Queensland Times
