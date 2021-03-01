Menu
Police have advised the Cunningham Highway is shut due to bridge strikes.
Highway closed following bridge strikes

Andrew Korner
1st Mar 2021 3:30 PM
A SECTION of the Cunningham Hwy remains closed this afternoon after a truck carrying an excavator struck two bridges.

Police said a large amount of debris was left strewn on the west bound lanes of the highway between the Aberdare Rd overpass at Dinmore and The Redbank Plains Rd overpass at Blackstone.

The incident was reported about 10.20am.

Transport and Main Roads was called in to conduct a clean up and police say checks are being carried out to see if there is any structural damage to the bridges.

A police spokesman said the closures were likely to remain in place for several hours.

bridge strike cunningham highway ipswich traffic
Ipswich Queensland Times

