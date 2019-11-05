Menu
Highway closed after power lines spark fire

Ali Kuchel
, ali.kuchel@gattonstar.com.au
5th Nov 2019 2:38 PM
TRAFFIC on the Warrego Highway is at a standstill in both directions.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said crews were on scene extinguishing a small grass fire on both sides of the road.

Its believed the fire started when the powerlines fell at the intersection of Crowley Vale road and the Warrego Highway, near the Big Orange.

Crews have extinguished the fire on the west-bound side, but are continuing to work on the east-bound fire.

Traffic is closed in both directions.

