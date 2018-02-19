Menu
Traffic chaos after fatal crash, multi vehicle prang

The left lane of the Warrego Highway heading east is closed.
IT'S traffic chaos on the motorways surrounding Ipswich this afternoon. 

One lane is closed on the Warrego Hwy after a fatal incident involving a pedestrian and traffic is backed up on the Ipswich Mwy. 

An earlier multi-vehicle crash has slowed the Ipswich Mwy heading towards Brisbane.

The road was reopened at 5.17pm but delays remain. 

Meanwhile, police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred at Pine Mountain this afternoon.

At about 3.26pm a vehicle collided with a male pedestrian in the eastbound lanes of the Warrego Highway.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No one else was injured during the incident.

The left lane of the Warrego Highway heading east is closed.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Topics:  editors picks fatal traffic crash pine mountain warrego highway

Ipswich Queensland Times
