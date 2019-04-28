Highway changes you should know about

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from Monday.

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from Monday April 29 to Sunday May 5 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

From Monday, there will be up to five nights of work on the Pacific Highway between New Italy and Woodburn to remove wire rope barriers and install drainage. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Line marking and road shoulder repair work will be carried out for three days from Monday on the Pacific Highway at the intersection of the existing Pacific Highway and Old Pacific Highway, Glenugie. Motorists can expect lane closures, a reduced speed limit of 60km/h and traffic control.

Asphalting will be carried out for three nights on the Pacific Highway at Mororo, from Tuesday. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Line marking and traffic barrier relocation will be carried out for two days on the Pacific Highway at Pimlico, from Thursday. Motorists can expect short stoppages and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h between 6am and 6pm.

On Friday, there will be one day of work on the Pacific Highway at Broadwater to remove overhead power lines. Motorists can expect short stoppages at times and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h.

Additional changes to local roads

Local traffic will be diverted onto the newly completed overpass bridge on Wardell Road at Wardell next week, weather permitting. Access to Hillside Lane from Wardell Road, Wardell, is temporarily closed as part of work to build a new service road. A three kilometre detour will continue to be in place via Thurgates Lane.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control. Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.