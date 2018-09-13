Highway to be closed after serious single-vehicle crash

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a serious traffic crash on the Western Downs.

It is believed at least one person has died in a single-vehicle crash on the Moonie Highway near Weranga, south-west of Dalby.

Two people were believed to be in the vehicle which crashed into a tree off the highway past the Surat Developmental Rd.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are on scene of the crash reported about 10.55am.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the incident and the Moonie Highway will be closed to allow for it to land.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene.