Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Highway to be closed after serious single-vehicle crash

Tara Miko
by
13th Sep 2018 11:58 AM

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a serious traffic crash on the Western Downs.

It is believed at least one person has died in a single-vehicle crash on the Moonie Highway near Weranga, south-west of Dalby.

Two people were believed to be in the vehicle which crashed into a tree off the highway past the Surat Developmental Rd.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are on scene of the crash reported about 10.55am.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the incident and the Moonie Highway will be closed to allow for it to land.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene.

fatal crash moonie highway serious traffic crash weranga western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Massive delays as truck rollover leaks 200L of fuel on road

    Massive delays as truck rollover leaks 200L of fuel on road

    News A truck carrying 5000 litres of fuel has shut down one lane of the Sunshine Motorway after it rolled at a roundabout.

    • 13th Sep 2018 12:27 PM
    New child care centre to open next week

    premium_icon New child care centre to open next week

    News Petit Early Learning Journey vacancies filling up fast

    • 13th Sep 2018 1:04 PM
    Popular Ipswich pub to relaunch as Indian restaurant

    premium_icon Popular Ipswich pub to relaunch as Indian restaurant

    Business The Ulster rises again with new Memories of India

    Toad catching: A new way to spend Friday nights

    Toad catching: A new way to spend Friday nights

    News Cane toad challenge starts

    • 13th Sep 2018 11:59 AM

    Local Partners