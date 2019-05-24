Highway banks up with multi-vehicle crash

EMERGENCY services are en-route to a multi-vehicle accident on the Warrego Highway.

At 5.41pm, police were alerted to the accident at the Lowood-Minden Road intersection.

Police said numerous vehicles were involved in the accident, including a horse float, which witnesses say had flipped onto its side.

At this stage it is unknown if there are any injuries.

A witness said traffic was banking up in the west-bound lanes.

The triple zero call indicated there were no injuries, however a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews had only just arrived on scene.