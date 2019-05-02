Vile posters of Tony Abbott plastered across city

One of the offensive posters of former prime minister Tony Abbott on Spit Road in Mosman today. Picture: Tim Hunter.

OFFENSIVE posters of former prime minister Tony Abbott with the words 'c***' and 'Pell' have been plastered across the Warringah electorate.

Police have confirmed they received calls about the expletive-ridden posters this morning.

One poster of Mr Abbott was put up at one of Sydney's busiest traffic corridors, Military Rd, near The Spit Bridge.

Another poster features the word 'Pell' emblazoned across Mr Abbott's forehead.

Some posters have had the offensive words scraped off.

Rita's Family Day Care in Lane Cove North, was also among the places targeted, with a poster of Mr Abbott and the word 'Pell' written on his face, leaving staff "disgusted" at the offensive material.

"We have taken the posters down and it's appalling. We've had phone calls from angry locals telling us how bad we are for putting it up, but we never had anything to do with it," CEO Rita Totino said.

"Whoever did put it up is disgusting and to think that it is appropriate to put it up, especially at a childcare centre is not OK and wasn't a smart idea."

Mrs Torino said her staff were deeply upset to find the posters on the property when they arrived to work at 7.30am.

"We notified police and they told us to take it down straight away … It was easy to peel off and it must've been done early in the morning because it was too fresh," Mrs Torino said.

"I have staff now in tears and it's absurd because it has nothing to with us."

One listener told 2GB this morning that her granddaughter asked her, "What does that word mean nan?" after seeing the explicit poster on her way to school.

Similar explicit posters have been spotted in the Inner West suburbs of Enmore and Marrickville earlier in the week.