Highly motivated netballers inspire Jets footballers

Ipswich Jets chairman Steve Johnson (right) with Intrust Super Cup CEO Brendan O'Farrell at the club's 2021 season launch at the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre. Picture: David Lems

WHEN it comes to Ipswich Jets values, club chairman Steve Johnson expects high standards from his players on the field and in the community.

One of the progressive club's major goals is helping people become the best they can.

That includes being respectful, community minded, learning from mistakes, making the right choices and never giving in.

After highlighting those traits during an inspirational speech at the recent historic launch (see more below), Johnson was impressed with the Jets netballers who have become an important part of the club.

For the first time, the Jets' four rugby league teams and two netball sides shared the limelight preparing for new state league seasons.

The Jets Intrust Super Cup side open their season against the Townsville Blackhawks at the North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday. The Jets Mal Meninga and Cyril Connell Cup teams have already started and the Ipswich colts fire up after Easter.

The Jets Sapphire and Ruby Series netball sides are preparing for their third season in elite Netball Queensland competitions.

While busy working on the Brisbane Jets bid to become the 17th NRL team, Johnson hasn't lost sight of how the Ipswich Jets continue to move ahead.

"That was the intention - we are the one club,'' Johnson said about building an inclusive state league organisation in Ipswich.

"That was the second opportunity, the first launch we've had, to have our footballers and netballers together.''

The club's rugby league and netball players also united at last year's Jets presentation function.

Johnson said having the highly motivated netballers at last Thursday night's launch was invaluable for the young footballers rising up the ranks.

"To listen to what the girls are doing - their study and their work - was just refreshing,'' Johnson said.

"All these young girls are studying, working and then playing their sport.

"And then our netball girls go through the western corridor doing clinics as well, on top of all that.

"So they are really setting a challenge to our young boys to step up even more in the Ipswich community.''

Ipswich Jets netballers share another victory in the Sapphire Series. Picture: Ipswich Jets Media

Johnson said the Jets always valued people first - ahead of money - to succeed in the modern world "that's driven by money''.

"That's probably the most rewarding part for all of us involved in the club,'' he said.

"To show that when you invest in your people, that you do get the rewards over a long period of time.''

Saturday's Intrust Super Cup match is part of the annual defence force appreciation day.

The Jets, proud of Ipswich's air force commitment, are preparing to play the Blackhawks, with strong army links.

"That was one of our initial theme days and we're very proud of that game,'' Johnson said, of the day backed by TAE Aerospace.

The main match kicks off at 5.30pm after the new Jets-Rosewood side plays a trial against the ADF Queensland All-Stars at 2pm.

That team, being coached by rugby league great Phil Dennis, is preparing to play in the 2021 Rugby League Ipswich competition after Easter.

The other games on Saturday are the Cyril Connell encounter at 4pm and the Mal Meninga Cup clash at 7.30pm.

Having a coffee with head coach Keiron Lander, Johnson said the Jets Intrust Super Cup team was finalising tactics with a wet field and big Townsville pack to contend with on Saturday.

"Keiron's winding them up just for the rain,'' Johnson said. "It's going to be a different game for us now it's wet.

"They're going to work out their resilience and their commitment to their defence.

"It's going to be a very good test for our players' mindset for the season.

"We're going to get our defence right first and then we'll build our year on the back of our defence.''

Jets promote best values

At last Thursday night's launch, Johnson delivered an insightful speech highlighting the Jets values and the club's focus on providing "the best environment so that you can be the best that you can be''.

"The best that you can be. What does that mean?'' Johnson asked the gathering of more than 250 people.

"At most clubs it means being the best player but at the Jets it means being the best person you can be.

"We are a rugby league pathway club but very few of our players will get to play in the NRL but every player will have a future life away from footy.

"This is why at the Ipswich Jets we have always said the person before the player.

"Everything we do is about helping our players understand that life is about choices and that choices have consequences. We constantly reinforce with our players that when they are faced with a choice to make a good choice but if they make a bad choice to own the consequences and learn from it.''

The highly regarded administrator said the club had a written coaching philosophy to basically challenge players in a competitive, ever-changing environment to be better.

"We do not challenge them to win but to try to win as in sport and life if your goal is to win when you don't win you fail,'' the club chairman said.

"We teach our players that winning is a bonus that is earned by hard work, constantly being better and by making good choices.''

Johnson thanked the first-time sponsors, players and supporters who he said made "good choices'' to join the club.

"A group of people who know that rugby league is the one sport that does the right thing and is the vehicle that lets the Jets be more than a club play the game but a valued contributing member of the Ipswich community,'' he said.

"It is this commitment to our community that separates our game and club from all others.

"The Ipswich Jets is a club of firsts . . . we were the first sporting club in Australia as far as I know to make a formal commitment to treat all persons equally, believing that everyone has the right to be treated fairly, respected, valued and feel good about being part of a sport that does the right thing.''

The 2021 Ipswich Jets squad at the recent season launch.

He hoped everyone involved with the Jets were proud to part of a community "that is a wonderful community, a community that embraces and shares two core values - belief and trust''.

"Belief in who we are and how we do it and trust in the Ipswich Jet standing beside you,'' Johnson said.

"Take a look around the room and when tough times come and they surely will, the Jets you see around you will lift you up if you get knocked down.

"One of our very best Rogan Dean will tell you exactly what I mean.

"We will be there for one of our sponsors Des Ryan who can't be here as he faces his battles as we have been for the great Tu'u Maori as he stares down the cruel enemy, motor neuron.

"This week was international women's week and the Ipswich Jets, as part of our equality commitment, acknowledge the wonderful contribution made to rugby league by women; in our club people like Lizzie Adams, Teresa Cavill-Jones, Dot Landy, Carmel Savige, Nicole McPhee, Justine Parisi, Tracey Jeanes- Fraser and Camille Rieck . . . and of course the ever inspirational Rita Langer. And tonight in this room our mayor Teresa Harding and my good friend Professor Megan Davis, a Cherbourg girl who is now one of Australia's leading lawyers and a member of the Australian Rugby League Commission.

"We are richer for you being part of our club,'' Johnson said.

Ipswich Jets icon Dot Landy

Johnson wore an original Jets tie at the launch, given to him by club stalwart Dot Landy.

"Despite it being one of her treasures, she thought it would mean more to me than it does to her,'' Johnson said.

"That's who Jets are, selfless. Thank you Dot. I never wear ties but I will always wear this one with pride.''

Johnson also thanked Savige Pest Control and USQ for their support as major sponsors of the rugby league and netball teams respectively.

"This year you have the honour of pulling the famous green and white of Ipswich over your heads,'' he said.

"This is a playing kit that has been passed down from generation to generation by good people only to other good people since 1910.

"It was been worn by captains of Australia and Queensland now its your turn.

"Wear it well.

"By wearing our city's colours you are personally responsible for caring for them and all it means to everyone in this room by being one of those good people.

"This playing kit is woven with a fabric of over 100 years of wisdom. Stitched together with love. Soacked in the sweat and blood of people with courage who got up when they couldn't.

"It now comes into the hands of each person in this room, each of you entrusted with the responsibility of caring for it today and passing it safely on tomorrow.''

Johnson told the players to honour the kit "in all you do and make good choices''.

"Your talent has gotten you to the doorstep of living your rugby league and netball dreams but that is as far as talent will take you on this journey,'' he said.

"What happens next will depend on your commitment to your talent by working hard and being disciplined by making those good choices we talk of constantly in this great club.

"One thing I do know about sport is that it rewards effort. Make that effort ladies and men and live your dreams proudly as a Jet.''

Fearless Ipswich Jets captain Nat Neale.

Johnson said the love of the famous green and white jersey was typified by Jets captain Nat Neale - "without doubt the best forward in the Intrust Super Cup.''

After Neale left the Jets and joined South Sydney making his NRL debut in a premiership team in an all international pack, he wanted to came back to the Jets "for bugger all''.

That's also why club legend - "the greatest Jet'' Danny Coburn pulled the jersey on 258 times - followed by his son Tyler.

Jets legend Danny Coburn and his son Tyler.



"Now it's your turn to love the green and white and understand that an Ipswich Jet might get knocked down or dragged down but an Ipswich Jet will never back down,'' Johnson said.

"There never has and never will be any quit in the Ipswich Jets.

"Jets just do not quit.''