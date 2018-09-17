Highly motivated champion Ipswich team on state mission

The GPS title-winning Ipswich Grammar School open basketball team and support staff after maintaining an unbeaten record on Saturday. Photo: Ipswich Grammar School

The GPS title-winning Ipswich Grammar School open basketball team and support staff after maintaining an unbeaten record on Saturday. Photo: Ipswich Grammar School

BASKETBALL: Ipswich Grammar School's newly-crowned GPS champions can showcase their trademark determination, heart and winning qualities at this week's state championships.

However, regardless how they fare at the four-day championships starting Thursday, head coach Michael Wellings was proud of and thrilled for his dedicated students.

IGS wrapped up its first GPS title since 2015 by beating Brisbane State High 85-79 on Saturday.

After a few anxious moments in the third and fourth quarters, IGS completed the eight-match GPS series undefeated.

"On Saturday, we had a big lead and we just about threw it away,'' Wellings said.

"To State High's credit, they shot the ball very well in the third and we forgot where the basket was and they actually led by four with about four to go.''

But as IGS has done all season, they regathered their composure when it mattered.

"They know how to win, they dug in,'' the coach said.

Wellings praised starting power forward Josh Lincoln for an outstanding game in defence and for scoring 10 points under pressure in the fourth quarter.

"He was a big reason for the win,'' Wellings said of the year 11 student who was one of Ipswich's most consistent performers in the eight games.

"He's crafty and calm and he steered them in the right direction.

"But there was a lot of good performances.''

Wellings was impressed how the side, led by captain Alex Duce and vice-captain Isiah Ilaiu, proved they could meet any challenge throughout the testing season.

"At the start of the year, there's always talk about how you are going to go,'' Wellings said. "I was quietly confident.

"The big thing was we just got better every week.''

Wellings said his team's 77-75 mid-season win over BBC was a virtual grand final.

"The boys played wonderful and to get away with that one, I just said we'll build it from there,'' he said.

IGS backed that up a week later by beating another competition heavyweight Churchie 91-80.

"We've been pushed a few times but they just seem to know how to lift and get over the line,'' Wellings said.

He said the team's success was due to determination, big hearts, being highly motivated and having great leadership.

Ipswich Grammar's biggest victory was 112-53 over Brisbane Grammar.

During 12 years coaching IGS basketball teams, the latest success was Wellings' second open team title to go with a number of runner-up finishes.

He was thrilled to see former IGS winning captains Martineng Leahy (2015) and Brendan Beak (1996) encourage the latest team before Saturday's final GPS match.

Although confident his team would perform strongly against the state's best school teams at Logan this weekend, Wellings said IGS would have to manage the emotion of winning another GPS title.

IGS last won the state title in 2014.

"It's a hard thing to win, seven games in four days,'' Wellings said. "But the boys will want to have a dig at it.

"I'd be surprised if they didn't turn up ready to go on Thursday.''

Victorious combination

The winning IGS open basketball squad: Alex Duce (captain), Isiah Ilaiu (vice-captain), Michael Fleming, Josh Lincoln, Lincoln Collins, Deshawn Ross-Paiwan, Riley Aufai, Brennan Norris, Jeremy Brown, Noah Silcox-Smith, Traeden Sialeipata, Harrison Campbell, Will Neumann, Taine Dodd, Sidney Keith, Will Willis, Kyle Davis, Lachlan Salvador.

Head coach: Michael Wellings. Assistant coaches: Jason Ralph/Mark Fancourt. Manager: Vanessa Stein.

How they regained the GPS crown: IGS def Brisbane Grammar 112-53, Toowoomba Grammar 101-69, Nudgee 83-58, BBC 77-75, Churchie 91-80, The Southport School 84-67, Gregory Terrace 87-60, Brisbane State High 85-79.