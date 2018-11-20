Highest number of Indigenous graduates

THE Ipswich region's schools have always proudly fostered a high percentage of Indigenous students, but this year set the bar to a new high.

A record 31 students celebrated their Year 12 graduation from Bremer State High School on Friday; the highest number for a high school in the region.

For one of those graduates, April van den Dolder, completing Year 12 at Bremer will open doors to a couple of career paths.

"I feel very honoured to be a part of this group of students,” April said of her graduation day.

"This year has had its ups and downs; losing my dad just before Christmas last year and not having him at my graduation was the hardest part.”

With the hard work out of the way, April can now look forward to completing her Certificate 3 in early childcare before taking a short break and pursuing a teacher-aide course.

She also studied building and construction as a back up.

Bremer High community education counsellor Sandra Anderson credited her school's support network for encouraging Indigenous students to pursue their education.

The school employs basketball legend Leroy Loggins to help guide students like April along the way, but there is also a network of teacher aides involved.

Ms Anderson said the record number made her very proud.

"It's such a big thing to see our mob go through,” she said.

"The students are finally realising they have to finish school to get into whatever pathways they want to pursue.

"Bremer and Ipswich High have the highest population of Indigenous students in the area and it is growing every year.

"This year Bremer took in 50 Indigenous students in year 7. This gives me a lot of hope that all 50 of those kids will be there at the end of year 12.”

The 31 Indigenous students enjoyed a recent graduation breakfast alongside a large number of Ipswich Elders. The Elders saw the occasion as a reason to come together and celebrate. Some of the graduates are the first in their families to complete Year 12.