High winds cancel regional flights out of Sydney airport

Owen Jacques
by

STRONG winds buffeting Sydney Airport are causing travel chaos for commuters, particularly those bound for regional areas, as flights are delayed or cancelled.

With wind gusts peaking at 57kmh at 8.30am, the airport has been forced to shut down two of its three runways.

Of the 68 flights affected so far, 52 have been cancelled, 16 have been delayed.

Some Virgin Australia flights to and from Hervey Bay, Tamworth and Hamilton Island have been cancelled.


Jetstar cancelled selected flights to and from Ballina, Brisbane, Coolangatta, the Sunshine Coast and Cairns.

Qantas has confirmed that 10 of its outbound flights from Sydney have been affected by the delays.

A spokesman said "a whole mix of flights" across the Qantas network were being delayed after the decision by Air Traffic Services.
 

Departing flights cancelled at Sydney Airport.
Whether those delays will reverberate through destinations through the day "depends on what happens with the winds this morning and when the airport decides to go back to normal runway operations.

No international Qantas flights are affected by the wind conditions.
 

