High tea saves babies

TEAMING UP: Luke Thornley from Stroud Homes and Jenny Embrey from Dancing Bean Roastery teamed up to raise money for Red Nose Queensland. Ashleigh Howarth

RED Nose Queensland has received a generous boost to help save the lives of babies and children from two Ipswich businesses.

Dancing Bean Roastery recently held a high tea where they raised approximately $2200 for the charity that works tirelessly towards a future where no child dies suddenly and unexpectedly during pregnancy, infancy or childhood.

The event attracted close to 20 people.

Stroud Homes, which is located right next to Dancing Bean, had a high attendance at the event.

Dancing Bean Roastery cafe manager Jenny Embrey said the business wanted to help a wide variety of charities throughout the year.

"We know it wasn't Red Nose Day recently, but I feel that it is important to support charities like this all the year round," she said.

"We try to raise money for a different charity every month through different ways such as raffles.

"But this was the first time we had held a high tea and we think it was very successful.

"In addition to the high tea, there was also an auction where we auctioned off a voucher for Johnny Ringo, a photo shoot and local artwork."

While Stroud Homes were proud to support the event, one of their employees went above and beyond by donating money from his own wallet.

Stroud Homes sales manager Luke Thornley handed over a cheque worth $1000 for Red Nose, saying this was his way of contributing to the greater good.

"My goal in life is to give back to the community as much as I can," he said.