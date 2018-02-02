Kangaroo balls fall from sky, nearly hit woman

Alice Springs resident Amy Ravenhall was almost hit in the head by kangaroo testicles that fell from the sky. Picture: EMMA MURRAY

Alice Springs resident Amy Ravenhall was almost hit in the head by kangaroo testicles that fell from the sky. Picture: EMMA MURRAY

A TERRITORY woman has narrowly avoided being hit in the head by fresh kangaroo testicles when a group of kites circling above her property dropped the furry sack onto her driveway.

Amy Ravenhall said it was just an average day in Alice Springs before the unusual package fell from the sky earlier this week.

"I went to take the bins out and as I was coming back something fell through the trees along my driveway," she said.

"It was right next to me, it nearly landed on my head."

Alice Springs resident Amy Ravenhall was almost hit in the head by kangaroo testicles that fell from the sky. Picture: EMMA MURRAY

"I looked down and couldn't believe what I saw: it was a massive pair of kangaroo balls."

Upon first inspection, Mrs Ravenhall thought the unexpected arrival was an itchy grub nest.

After seeking a second opinion from her husband she confirmed it was Skippy's nuts.

"I showed it to my husband. He kicked them a bit and agreed that it was kangaroo balls," she said.

It is believed the scrotum was dropped by a large group of kites that were circling overhead.

"There was a whole bunch of them, so they were probably fighting over the balls," she said.

Having lived in Alice Springs for 25 years Mrs Ravenhall has seen just about everything, but admits that almost being hit in the head by kangaroo balls is "probably a winner."

To share the good news, Mrs Ravenhall posted a photo of the offending testes to the Alice Springs Community Open Forum Facebook page, where it has so far received 237 reactions and more than 50 comments.

"There's so much horrible stuff going on in the world, I thought I'd let everyone know they could have a bit of a laugh," she said.

Mrs Ravenhall has held onto the item and is considering auctioning them on eBay where she hopes a tanner will grab her balls.

"Apparently kangaroo scrotum purses are quite popular, and expensive," she said.