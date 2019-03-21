High standards set for child care in Ipswich

IPSWICH has 45 child care services providers that exceed and 14 that are working that are working towards National Quality Standards.

The data, up to date as of February this year shows there are about 150 providers in the greater area.

There are five possible ratings within the National Quality Framework: significant improvement required, working towards, meeting, exceeding, and excellent.

See the full list here.

Yamanto childcare C&K Amberley Community Childcare Centre have scored 'exceeded standards' consistently since the program began.

Director Lucy Murrell said key to kids happiness and meeting the assessment criteria for the NQF is embedding quality practices.

"The important part for the children is that we develop strong relationships with them, we have a very strong relationship focus," she said.

"Our educators run on a program that C&K developed called birth-to-three approach.

"That is very much focused on developing strong relationships, being available to them, if they're needing to come back into you for a support or share in the delight of something they have discovered.

"The other part that is important is that it's a play-based program, it's about what they're interested in, what they're ready for and educators adapt a program for each child.

"The child feels like they're in charge of their learning and they have a say in what happens in each day.

"Within our environment it's a bottom up approach, children tell us what they want to learn."

The seven 'quality areas' the NQS is measured by are: educational program and practice, children's health and safety, physical environment, staffing arrangements, relationships with children, collaborative partnerships and governance and leadership.

"From the assessors point of view for getting an exceeding expectations, you have to prove you're achieving three different things within the quality areas and that the practice is embedded," Ms Murrell said.

"You're not just saying you're doing it, they need to see that and that it's embedded in what you're doing and they can observe that within the environment,

"That educators are critically reflecting on what they're doing, you have to have quite strong proof that educators don't just do an experience and forget about it."

Ms Murrell said her team is very strong in reflecting on their practice, community involvement, and their relationships with children.

When the QT reached out to the centres in the "working towards" standard a common theme emerged: they had not been reassessed within a year, or in some cases two years, to try again for a meeting or exceeding classification.

Several also complained of favouritism among the assessors, and the pay-to-win model, wherein centres meeting exceeding expectations can apply for an "excellent" rating.