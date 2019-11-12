High stake lessons

COMMONWEALTH record holder and RAAF training instructor Steven Graham inspires airmen to be leaders but it is on the homefront where his skills are most valuable.

While he undoubtedly finds it fulfilling to watch his students acquire skills and develop character, that satisfaction pales into insignificance when compared with the reward he feels witnessing his five children grow, learn and mature into respectable members of society.

Graham, 45, believes there is more at stake for elite masters athletes compared with their younger counterparts given the increased responsibilities like children, work and other commitments faced as one progresses through adulthood.

It is hard to disagree with the City of Ipswich Masters Sportsperson of the Year who certainly has his hands full parenting five kids.

Raising Natalie, 18, Ethan, 16, Flynn 12, Riley, 13 and Amelie, 11 as a single dad presents many difficulties.

“You have got to be the good guy and the bad guy,” Graham said.

“It’s normal stuff that every parent goes through.

“It has its moments. No day is the same.

“That is what you get being a parent, full stop.”

Each child has a unique personality and catering to their individual sensibilities requires special care and attention.

From helping his free-spirited eldest daughter Natalie transition into womanhood to ensuring his youngest Amelie feels comfortable, safe and confident as the only girl still living in the family home.

To teaching his three sons how to be men, the challenges are endless.

What works for one child, often falls short with another.

“My 18-year-old is very open,” Graham said.

“She had to deal with losing her mum (to leukaemia) at 14 and is growing up and becoming a woman.

“The challenge for my youngest is that she is the only girl in the house and she has to be there with the boys and me.

“While, I need to teach the boys to be men and show them how a man is supposed to act and behave, and treat people.

“The youngest still has times where she says I miss my mum and it breaks my heart.

“I tell her that is good that you miss her. That means you are thinking about her.”

The children also lost their grandmother recently after she succumbed to a brain tumour.

Graham laments the absence of female role models in the lives of his brood but does his best to instil them with admirable qualities and the self-belief to be independent and productive citizens.

“The strong women that were in my kids life are now gone,” he said.

“Every situation is different.

“But it is a no-brainer to just deal with it and cope, and learn from it.”

Many of the qualities which Graham possesses hold him in good stead in competition and in life as a parent and training instructor.

Commanding authority, working as part of a team, communicating effectively and managing time efficiently have become second nature.

While it requires rigid discipline, keen focus and steadfast commitment to maintain the juggling act and keep all of the balls in the air Graham is doing the best he can for his family.

On the weekend, Amelie took part in her maiden weightlifting competition at the Queensland All Schools Championships.

The Amberley District Primary School student is flourishing after her father introduced her to the sport aged 10 and entered her first ever event hopeful of securing a podium finish despite being pitted against under-15 athletes.