The Liberian-registered YM Efficiency lost 83 cargo containers. Picture: 7 News
News

Wild seas warning after ship loses cargo

by Ava Benny-Morrison
2nd Jun 2018 9:32 AM
BOATERS in NSW have been warned to be on the lookout after more than 80 shipping containers fell into the ocean from a cargo ship off the NSW Central Coast.

Skippers have been urged to be wary of the 83 floating shipping containers, two of which have already been sighted 100 metres offshore near Port Stephens.

The 40-foot containers fell overboard from the Liberian-registered YM Efficiency as it was making its way from Taiwan to Port Botany on Friday.

It lost 83 containers overboard and a further 30 were badly damaged. The ship, operated by the Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation, spent Friday night at sea off Sydney ahead of an expected assessment on Saturday morning.

Roads and Maritime Services warned boaters over marine radio to be aware of the potential hazards and said two containers were spotted about 100 metres off Fingal Head and Boondelbah Island, near Port Stephens.

Debris washed up at Port Stephens. Picture: 7 News
Roads and Maritime Services executive director Angus Mitchell said there was no dangerous or hazardous goods inside the containers.

"The exact contents are being sought from the ship owner," he said.

"There are thousands of ships out on international waters every day of the year and this does happen."

A Yang Ming spokeswoman said there were no dangerous goods or marine contaminants inside.

"There is no security concern about the condition of the vessel," she said in a statement to AAP.

The company is informing customers and discussing the next steps with its insurer.

