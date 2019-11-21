Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Education

High school teacher's expertise nationally recognised

Sam Turner
21st Nov 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A GAYNDAH-BORN teacher has been recognised for her expertise in agriculture after being selected for two national conferences.

Moura State High teacher Emma Oppermann, born and schooled in Gayndah, was selected as one of 15 women to attend Central Queensland University's Women in Agritech Program.

Ms Oppermann has been involved in agriculture all her life, growing up on her mum and dad's beef property in the North Burnett.

"When I finished school I went to UQ at Gatton and completed a Bachelor of Production Animal Science," Ms Oppermann said.

"When I finished there I did a year of teaching, which got me into ag science at Moura high school, which I've been at for four years."

AG SCIENCE SUCCESS: Emma Oppermann was selected for CQU’s Women in Agritech Program. Picture: File.
AG SCIENCE SUCCESS: Emma Oppermann was selected for CQU’s Women in Agritech Program. Picture: File.

At the end of 2018, this opportunity for the Agritech program presented itself, and more than 150 applicants applied.

"As part of that we went on two trips, one to Brisbane, then one to Melbourne," Ms Oppermann said.

"Brisbane was an introductory two-day conference, showcasing ag technology available for the industry."

Following this, the 15 teachers were instructed to create a unit of work for an ag class at their school, specifically focused on technology in agriculture.

"After working on this over the year, we presented our units at a conference in Melbourne, in conjunction with industry representatives, where I was partnered with Cotton Australian," Ms Oppermann said.

Those units are now readily available online for any teacher in Australia to use in their classrooms.

Ms Oppermann was then selected to attend a three-day workshop in Armidale held by Australian Registered Cattle Breeders Association in October.

"I was chosen by the Australian Brahman Breeders Association in Queensland, it was about learning the technology available in the beef industry," she said

Ms Oppermann was one of 40 people selected under the age of 35, and learnt how it's possible to improve cattle and farm efficiency.

"All of this will be very helpful for the future, as they taught us how breed societies are managed, in order to prepare us for roles in the future," she said.

agriculture teacher cattle industry moura state high school north burnett agriculture north burnett cattle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QT Adopt-A-Family Christmas appeal 2019

        QT Adopt-A-Family Christmas appeal 2019

        News Sign up now to 'adopt' a family so they too can have a wonderful festive season.

        Hundreds of fire fighters on rotation for Boonah blaze

        premium_icon Hundreds of fire fighters on rotation for Boonah blaze

        News Improved conditions – from severe to very high fire danger – provided something of...

        Springfield alleged murder mentioned in Ipswich court

        premium_icon Springfield alleged murder mentioned in Ipswich court

        Crime A medical autopsy report on the body of a 54-year-old woman from Springfield...

        IN COURT: Full names of 132 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 132 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.