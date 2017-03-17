NAPLAN: Results for 14 Ipswich high schools

STUDENTS at Ipswich's major state high school are struggling to keep up with most of their national cohort.
The trend was revealed in the latest NAPLAN results, released this month.
But, when those scores are compared with similar schools, the results show the four biggest state high schools are generally on par with their peers.
No Ipswich high school, public or private, performed exceptionally well.
The Springfield Anglican College and Ipswich Girls' and Junior Grammar achieved 'above average' results in every field, with Girls' Grammar scoring 'substantially above average' in four areas.
One principal says while NAPLAN results are a useful tool, they don't take into account each student's educational starting point, background or socio-economic situation.
The 2016 NAPLAN results show Ipswich State High School, Redbank Plains State High School, Bremer State High School and Bundamba Secondary College all scored below or substantially below the national average.
Of the four, Bremer State High School performed the best.
In the majority of fields Bremer State High School scored 'below' the Australian average, while the majority of Redbank Plains High School's results were substantially below.
Ipswich State High School scored substantially below the national average in all fields, yet, the results are largely the same as similar schools.
Ipswich State High School students struggle most in writing and, Grammar and Punctuation.
Principal Simon Riley says it shows there is room for improvement at his school, but reiterated NAPLAN is limited.
"It is a point in time test which shows that on that day, this is what those kids could show they knew," Mr Riley says.
"NAPLAN can't show that sometimes, students come into our school at Year 7 completely illiterate and by the end of one year they are reading at a Year 4 level."
He says the controversial testing assumes students all start from the same level which "simply isn't true".
"If you have a child from a working class, low socio-economic family and a child from a middle class family, by the time they are three years old, the gap between their vocabularies is more than 1000 words," Mr Riley says.
"That gap gets bigger as they get older so by the time they start school, the child from the low socio-economic family is severely disadvantaged.
"That's not to blame parents and families, it just means those are the kids that don't have books at home, the ones who aren't being read to."
Scores
Bremer State High School
Year 7
Reading: 515
Below Australian average (541)
Writing: 478
Substantially below Australian average (515)
Spelling: 519
Below Australian Average (543)
Grammar and Punctuation: 513
Below Australian average (540)
Numeracy: 514
Substantially below Australian average (550)
Year 9
Reading: 557
Below Australian average (581)
Writing: 510
Substantially below Australian average (549)
Spelling: 563
Below Australian Average (580)
Grammar and Punctuation: 544
Below Australian average (569)
Numeracy: 555
Substantially below Australian average (589)
Ipswich Grammar School
Year 7
Reading: 546
Close to the Australian average (541)
Writing: 503
Below Australian average (515)
Spelling: 557
Above Australian average (543)
Grammar and Punctuation: 535
Close to Australian average (540)
Numeracy: 564
Close to Australian average (550)
Year 9
Reading: 576
Close to Australian average (581)
Writing: 541
Close to Australian average (549)
Spelling: 572
Close to Australian average (580)
Grammar and Punctuation: 568
Close to Australian average (569)
Numeracy: 591
Close to Australian average (589)
St Mary's College
Year 7
Reading: 545
Close to Australian average (541)
Writing: 511
Close to Australian average (515)
Spelling: 547
Close to Australian average (543)
Grammar and Punctuation: 545
Close to Australian average (540)
Numeracy: 543
Close to Australian average (550)
Year 9
Reading: 581
Same as Australian average (581)
Writing: 529
Below Australian average: 549
Spelling: 570
Close to Australian average (580)
Grammar and Punctuation: 572
Close to Australian average (569)
Numeracy: 568
Below Australian average (589)
Ipswich Girls' Grammar School
Year 7
Reading: 572
Above Australian average (541)
Writing: 540
Above Australian average (515)
Spelling: 582
Substantially above Australian average (543)
Grammar and Punctuation: 588
Substantially above Australian average (540)
Numeracy: 588
Substantially above Australian average (550)
Year 9
Reading: 595
Above Australian average (581)
Writing: 554
Close to Australian average (549)
Spelling: 606
Above Australian average (580)
Grammar and Punctuation: 608
Above Australian average (569)
Numeracy: 626
Substantially above Australian average (589)
West Moreton Anglican College
Year 7
Reading: 555
Above Australian average (541)
Writing: 516
Close to Australian average (515)
Spelling: 548
Close to Australian average (543)
Grammar and Punctuation: 567
Above Australian average (540)
Numeracy: 559
Close to Australian average (550)
Year 9
Reading: 605
Above Australian average (581)
Writing: 544
Close to Australian average (549)
Spelling: 594
Close to Australian average (580)
Grammar and Punctuation: 596
Above Australian average (569)
Numeracy: 595
Close to Australian average (589)
St Edmund's College
Year 7
Reading: 542
Close to Australian average (541)
Writing: 489
Below Australian average (515)
Spelling: 528
Below Australian average (543)
Grammar and Punctuation: 532
Close to Australian average (540)
Numeracy: 553
Close to Australian average (550)
Year 9
Reading: 590
Close to Australian average (581)
Writing: 514
Below to Australian average (549)
Spelling: 572
Close to Australian average (580)
Grammar and Punctuation: 564
Close to Australian average (569)
Numeracy: 586
Close to Australian average (589)
St Peters Lutheran College, Springfield
Year 7
Reading: 554
Close to Australian average (541)
Writing: 517
Close to Australian average (515)
Spelling: 557
Above Australian average (543)
Grammar and Punctuation: 551
Close to Australian average (540)
Numeracy: 560
Close to Australian average (550)
Year 9
Reading: 605
Above Australian average (581)
Writing: 541
Close to Australian average (549)
Spelling: 589
Close to Australian average (580)
Grammar and Punctuation: 592
Above Australian average (569)
Numeracy: 581
Close to Australian average (589)
The Springfield Anglican College
Year 7
Reading: 556
Above average (541)
Writing; 522
Close to average (515)
Spelling: 564
Above average (543)
Grammar and Punctuation: 570
Above average (540)
Numeracy: 578
Above average (550)
Year 9
Reading: 600
Above average (581)
Writing: 564
Close to average (549)
Spelling: 599
Above average (580)
Grammar and Punctuation: 586
Above average (569)
Numeracy: 616
Above average (589)
Staines Memorial College, Redbank Plains
Year 7
Reading: 520
Below average (541)
Writing: 502
Closet o average (515)
Spelling: 522
Below average (543)
Grammar and Punctuation: 508
Below average (540)
Numeracy: 499
Substantially below average (550)
Year 9
Reading: 559
Below average (581)
Writing: 529
Below average (549)
Spelling: 558
Below average (580)
Grammar and Punctuation: 559
Close to average (569)
Numeracy: 553
Substantially below average (589)
Westside Christian College, Goodna
Year 7
Reading: 548
Close to average (541)
Writing: 515
Same as average (515)
Spelling: 558
Above average (543)
Grammar and Punctuation: 566
Above average (540)
Numeracy: 586
Close to average (589)
Year 9
Reading: 588
Close to average (581)
Writing: 534
Close to average (549)
Spelling: 579
Close to average (580)
Grammar and Punctuation: 579
Close to average (569)
Numeracy: 586
Close to average (589)
Ipswich State High School
Year 7
Reading: 503
Substantially below average (541)
Writing: 458
Substantially below average (515)
Spelling: 502
Substantially below average (543)
Grammar and Punctuation: 485
Substantially below average (540)
Numeracy: 499
Substantially below average (550)
Year 9
Reading: 539
Substantially below average (581)
Writing: 492
Substantially below average (549)
Spelling: 535
Substantially below average (580)
Grammar and Punctuation: 523
Substantially below average (569)
Numeracy: 547
Substantially below average (589)
St Augustine's College
Year 7
Reading: 537
Close to average (541)
Writing: 505
Close to average (515)
Spelling: 540
Close to average (543)
Grammar and Punctuation: 528
Close to average (540)
Numeracy: 543
Close to average (550)
Year 9
Reading: 569
Close to average (581)
Writing: 535
Close to average (549)
Spelling: 565
Below average (580)
Grammar and Punctuation: 552
Below average (569)
Numeracy: 570
Below average (589)
Bundamba State Secondary College
Year 7
Reading: 495
Substantially below average (541)
Writing: 455
Substantially below average (515)
Spelling: 501
Substantially below average (543)
Grammar and Punctuation: 485
Substantially below average (540)
Numeracy: 495
Substantially below average (550)
Year 9
Reading: 518
Substantially below average (581)
Writing: 437
Substantially below average (549)
Spelling: 519
Substantially below average (580)
Grammar and Punctuation: 505
Substantially below average (569)
Numeracy: 537
Substantially below average (589)
Redbank Plains State High School
Year 7
Reading: 491
Substantially below average (541)
Writing: 468
Substantially below average (515)
Spelling: 511
Below average (543)
Grammar and Punctuation: 495
Substantially below average (540)
Numeracy: 493
Substantially below average (550)
Year 9
Reading: 536
Substantially below average (581)
Writing: 496
Substantially below average (549)
Spelling: 556
Below average (580)
Grammar and Punctuation: 525
Substantially below average (569)
Numeracy: 546
Substantially below average (589)