NAPLAN: Results for 14 Ipswich high schools

STUDENTS at Ipswich's major state high school are struggling to keep up with most of their national cohort.

The trend was revealed in the latest NAPLAN results, released this month.

But, when those scores are compared with similar schools, the results show the four biggest state high schools are generally on par with their peers.

No Ipswich high school, public or private, performed exceptionally well.

The Springfield Anglican College and Ipswich Girls' and Junior Grammar achieved 'above average' results in every field, with Girls' Grammar scoring 'substantially above average' in four areas.

One principal says while NAPLAN results are a useful tool, they don't take into account each student's educational starting point, background or socio-economic situation.

The 2016 NAPLAN results show Ipswich State High School, Redbank Plains State High School, Bremer State High School and Bundamba Secondary College all scored below or substantially below the national average.

Of the four, Bremer State High School performed the best.

In the majority of fields Bremer State High School scored 'below' the Australian average, while the majority of Redbank Plains High School's results were substantially below.

Ipswich State High School scored substantially below the national average in all fields, yet, the results are largely the same as similar schools.

Ipswich State High School students struggle most in writing and, Grammar and Punctuation.

Principal Simon Riley says it shows there is room for improvement at his school, but reiterated NAPLAN is limited.

"It is a point in time test which shows that on that day, this is what those kids could show they knew," Mr Riley says.

"NAPLAN can't show that sometimes, students come into our school at Year 7 completely illiterate and by the end of one year they are reading at a Year 4 level."

He says the controversial testing assumes students all start from the same level which "simply isn't true".

"If you have a child from a working class, low socio-economic family and a child from a middle class family, by the time they are three years old, the gap between their vocabularies is more than 1000 words," Mr Riley says.

"That gap gets bigger as they get older so by the time they start school, the child from the low socio-economic family is severely disadvantaged.

"That's not to blame parents and families, it just means those are the kids that don't have books at home, the ones who aren't being read to."

Scores

Bremer State High School

Year 7

Reading: 515

Below Australian average (541)

Writing: 478

Substantially below Australian average (515)

Spelling: 519

Below Australian Average (543)

Grammar and Punctuation: 513

Below Australian average (540)

Numeracy: 514

Substantially below Australian average (550)

Year 9

Reading: 557

Below Australian average (581)

Writing: 510

Substantially below Australian average (549)

Spelling: 563

Below Australian Average (580)

Grammar and Punctuation: 544

Below Australian average (569)

Numeracy: 555

Substantially below Australian average (589)

Ipswich Grammar School

Year 7

Reading: 546

Close to the Australian average (541)

Writing: 503

Below Australian average (515)

Spelling: 557

Above Australian average (543)

Grammar and Punctuation: 535

Close to Australian average (540)

Numeracy: 564

Close to Australian average (550)

Year 9

Reading: 576

Close to Australian average (581)

Writing: 541

Close to Australian average (549)

Spelling: 572

Close to Australian average (580)

Grammar and Punctuation: 568

Close to Australian average (569)

Numeracy: 591

Close to Australian average (589)

St Mary's College

Year 7

Reading: 545

Close to Australian average (541)

Writing: 511

Close to Australian average (515)

Spelling: 547

Close to Australian average (543)

Grammar and Punctuation: 545

Close to Australian average (540)

Numeracy: 543

Close to Australian average (550)

Year 9

Reading: 581

Same as Australian average (581)

Writing: 529

Below Australian average: 549

Spelling: 570

Close to Australian average (580)

Grammar and Punctuation: 572

Close to Australian average (569)

Numeracy: 568

Below Australian average (589)

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School

Year 7

Reading: 572

Above Australian average (541)

Writing: 540

Above Australian average (515)

Spelling: 582

Substantially above Australian average (543)

Grammar and Punctuation: 588

Substantially above Australian average (540)

Numeracy: 588

Substantially above Australian average (550)

Year 9

Reading: 595

Above Australian average (581)

Writing: 554

Close to Australian average (549)

Spelling: 606

Above Australian average (580)

Grammar and Punctuation: 608

Above Australian average (569)

Numeracy: 626

Substantially above Australian average (589)

West Moreton Anglican College

Year 7

Reading: 555

Above Australian average (541)

Writing: 516

Close to Australian average (515)

Spelling: 548

Close to Australian average (543)

Grammar and Punctuation: 567

Above Australian average (540)

Numeracy: 559

Close to Australian average (550)

Year 9

Reading: 605

Above Australian average (581)

Writing: 544

Close to Australian average (549)

Spelling: 594

Close to Australian average (580)

Grammar and Punctuation: 596

Above Australian average (569)

Numeracy: 595

Close to Australian average (589)

St Edmund's College

Year 7

Reading: 542

Close to Australian average (541)

Writing: 489

Below Australian average (515)

Spelling: 528

Below Australian average (543)

Grammar and Punctuation: 532

Close to Australian average (540)

Numeracy: 553

Close to Australian average (550)

Year 9

Reading: 590

Close to Australian average (581)

Writing: 514

Below to Australian average (549)

Spelling: 572

Close to Australian average (580)

Grammar and Punctuation: 564

Close to Australian average (569)

Numeracy: 586

Close to Australian average (589)

St Peters Lutheran College, Springfield

Year 7

Reading: 554

Close to Australian average (541)

Writing: 517

Close to Australian average (515)

Spelling: 557

Above Australian average (543)

Grammar and Punctuation: 551

Close to Australian average (540)

Numeracy: 560

Close to Australian average (550)

Year 9

Reading: 605

Above Australian average (581)

Writing: 541

Close to Australian average (549)

Spelling: 589

Close to Australian average (580)

Grammar and Punctuation: 592

Above Australian average (569)

Numeracy: 581

Close to Australian average (589)

The Springfield Anglican College

Year 7

Reading: 556

Above average (541)

Writing; 522

Close to average (515)

Spelling: 564

Above average (543)

Grammar and Punctuation: 570

Above average (540)

Numeracy: 578

Above average (550)

Year 9

Reading: 600

Above average (581)

Writing: 564

Close to average (549)

Spelling: 599

Above average (580)

Grammar and Punctuation: 586

Above average (569)

Numeracy: 616

Above average (589)

Staines Memorial College, Redbank Plains

Year 7

Reading: 520

Below average (541)

Writing: 502

Closet o average (515)

Spelling: 522

Below average (543)

Grammar and Punctuation: 508

Below average (540)

Numeracy: 499

Substantially below average (550)

Year 9

Reading: 559

Below average (581)

Writing: 529

Below average (549)

Spelling: 558

Below average (580)

Grammar and Punctuation: 559

Close to average (569)

Numeracy: 553

Substantially below average (589)

Westside Christian College, Goodna

Year 7

Reading: 548

Close to average (541)

Writing: 515

Same as average (515)

Spelling: 558

Above average (543)

Grammar and Punctuation: 566

Above average (540)

Numeracy: 586

Close to average (589)

Year 9

Reading: 588

Close to average (581)

Writing: 534

Close to average (549)

Spelling: 579

Close to average (580)

Grammar and Punctuation: 579

Close to average (569)

Numeracy: 586

Close to average (589)

Ipswich State High School

Year 7

Reading: 503

Substantially below average (541)

Writing: 458

Substantially below average (515)

Spelling: 502

Substantially below average (543)

Grammar and Punctuation: 485

Substantially below average (540)

Numeracy: 499

Substantially below average (550)

Year 9

Reading: 539

Substantially below average (581)

Writing: 492

Substantially below average (549)

Spelling: 535

Substantially below average (580)

Grammar and Punctuation: 523

Substantially below average (569)

Numeracy: 547

Substantially below average (589)

St Augustine's College

Year 7

Reading: 537

Close to average (541)

Writing: 505

Close to average (515)

Spelling: 540

Close to average (543)

Grammar and Punctuation: 528

Close to average (540)

Numeracy: 543

Close to average (550)

Year 9

Reading: 569

Close to average (581)

Writing: 535

Close to average (549)

Spelling: 565

Below average (580)

Grammar and Punctuation: 552

Below average (569)

Numeracy: 570

Below average (589)

Bundamba State Secondary College

Year 7

Reading: 495

Substantially below average (541)

Writing: 455

Substantially below average (515)

Spelling: 501

Substantially below average (543)

Grammar and Punctuation: 485

Substantially below average (540)

Numeracy: 495

Substantially below average (550)

Year 9

Reading: 518

Substantially below average (581)

Writing: 437

Substantially below average (549)

Spelling: 519

Substantially below average (580)

Grammar and Punctuation: 505

Substantially below average (569)

Numeracy: 537

Substantially below average (589)

Redbank Plains State High School

Year 7

Reading: 491

Substantially below average (541)

Writing: 468

Substantially below average (515)

Spelling: 511

Below average (543)

Grammar and Punctuation: 495

Substantially below average (540)

Numeracy: 493

Substantially below average (550)

Year 9

Reading: 536

Substantially below average (581)

Writing: 496

Substantially below average (549)

Spelling: 556

Below average (580)

Grammar and Punctuation: 525

Substantially below average (569)

Numeracy: 546

Substantially below average (589)