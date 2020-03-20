Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Adelaide student has test positive for coronavirus.
An Adelaide student has test positive for coronavirus.
Health

High school student tests positive for virus

by Stephanie Bedo
20th Mar 2020 12:16 PM

A South Australian year 8 student has tested positive for coronavirus.

The diagnosis came the same day Adelaide's Unley High School reopened after it was closed when a female teacher tested positive.

"SA Health have let us know that a year 8 student who was identified as a close contact of our staff member has tested positive for COVID-19," Unley High principal Greg Rolton said in an email to parents.

"SA Health have assessed the situation and assured us that the child was not at school during the infectious period.

"It is important that you know that SA Health have confirmed there is no further risk at Unley High School due to this child.

"All other close contacts of the staff member are currently in quarantine and are being monitored for symptoms."

The school underwent a deep clean after the teacher tested positive.

It has also increased space between students to 1.5m, added more handwashing stations and set bell reminders for students to wash their hands.

Mr Rolton said the case proved isolation had been effective.

"While not ideal for the child, this outcome supports the isolation process has been effective," he said.

"Extra support for student wellbeing will be provided by an expanded counselling team to confidentially discus any concerns."

 

 

Originally published as High school student tests positive for virus

More Stories

Show More
adelaide coronavirus covid-19 editors picks outbreak pandemic student

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Creative options after risks too high for Ipswich sport

        premium_icon Creative options after risks too high for Ipswich sport

        Hockey There will be consequences from no bar and canteen takings.

        Woman volunteers time to shop, deliver groceries

        premium_icon Woman volunteers time to shop, deliver groceries

        News Mum donates her day to those struggling in coronavirus pandemic

        MY FIRST YEAR 2020: Silly faces of Ipswich preppies

        premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR 2020: Silly faces of Ipswich preppies

        Education Don't forget to grab your copy of the Preppies lift-out March 25

        Coronavirus forces Ipswich op shop to shut its doors

        premium_icon Coronavirus forces Ipswich op shop to shut its doors

        News The shop will be closed indefinitely until further notice