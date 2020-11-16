Menu
Ipswich Hospital Foundation CEO James Sturges with Bremer State High School students (from left) Seth Jamieson, Aleira Riley, Aleisha Yi, and teacher Justine Blackledge. The Bremer business students recently raised hundreds of dollars for the Hospital Foundation.
High school entrepreneurs dig deep for hospital foundation

Andrew Korner
16th Nov 2020 3:00 PM
BREMER State High School’s Business Studies students put their entrepreneur hats on this month to help a good cause.

The year 9 and 10 students took part in the Foundation of Young Australians $20 Boss program under the guidance of business teacher Justine Blackledge.

The students were responsible for planning, creating and operating their own business, selling everything from candles to jewellery and face masks.

By the end of the program, the students were able to donate $836 to the Ipswich Hospital Foundation.

The students invited IHF CEO James Sturges to the school to hand over the donation, which Mr Sturges said was much appreciated after a tough year for fundraising.

“Donations have been a bit down but we are doing a lot of online activities – for instance this year’s Park to Park was virtual – and we have been well supported by the community,” Mr Sturges said.

“We are just starting our Christmas campaign.”

IHF is looking for volunteers to assist in the campaign. Check our the foundation’s website to apply.

