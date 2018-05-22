Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
High rents are forcing those on low-incomes further out of the city.
High rents are forcing those on low-incomes further out of the city.
News

Rents force low-income earners out of the city

by Michael Wray
22nd May 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RENTAL affordability crisis for low-income earners could force Brisbane's poorest residents out of the city, according to community organisations.

The groups will today release a rental affordability index that reveals the stark divide between how much income wealthy and low-income households spend on rent.

Figures for the last quarter of 2017 show that average household rents in Brisbane are 25 per cent of total income, putting them in the acceptable range for the first time since the index began in 2012.

But it was drastically worse at the bottom of the index with low-income households paying up to two-thirds of their income on rent.

The index, jointly released by National Shelter, Community Sector Banking and SGS Economics and Planning, measured rental affordability relative to household incomes.

Community Sector Banking chief executive Andrew Cairns said cities were at risk of becoming unaffordable for lower income households.

In regional Queensland, average rents are about 25 per cent of total income.

Singles on benefits face the most daunting prospect, paying up to 68 per cent of their income on rent.

brisbane housing affordability regional queensland rent tenants

Top Stories

    Plan to kill carp with herpes virus has community divided

    premium_icon Plan to kill carp with herpes virus has community divided

    Environment A national plan to control carp through the delibate spreading of a virus could be implemented in southeast Queensland.

    • 22nd May 2018 12:15 AM
    'She was tracking me': Fearful man's explanation for rampage

    premium_icon 'She was tracking me': Fearful man's explanation for rampage

    Crime Pensioner targets pot plants, washing machine and ride-on mower

    • 22nd May 2018 12:10 AM
    Tradie's nightmare double bust 'catastrophic'

    premium_icon Tradie's nightmare double bust 'catastrophic'

    Crime He was apparently driving to a friend who was in need of comforting

    • 22nd May 2018 12:05 AM
    Season starts now as premiers embrace variety

    premium_icon Season starts now as premiers embrace variety

    Hockey Wests ready to step up title defence

    • 22nd May 2018 12:05 AM

    Local Partners