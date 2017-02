A KALBAR woman arrested and charged for high range drink driving will face court next month.

The 41-year-old woman was breath tested after police were called to a disturbance at Hudson St, Kalbar.

The woman was seen nearby and police had received information she had just driven to that location.

She was taken to the Ipswich Watchhouse.

Police will allege she had been driving with a BAC of 0.229 when she appears in Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 7.