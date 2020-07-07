Menu
Police have confirmed a raid on the home of a high-profile criminal lawyer this week.
Crime

High-profile bikie lawyer targeted in police raid

by Greg Stolz
7th Jul 2020 6:42 PM
POLICE have raided the home of high-profile Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum.

A search warrant was executed on Mr MacCallum's Burleigh Heads home on Monday.

Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum. File picture
Items were seized and he was reportedly issued with a notice to appear in court.

The raid on the lawyer, who has acted for high-profile sports stars and bikies, is allegedly connected to a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

The Courier-Mail has approached Mr MacCallum for comment.

Police and legal sources have confirmed the raid took place.

Originally published as High-profile bikie lawyer targeted in police raid

campbell maccallum crime police

