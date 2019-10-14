REVEALED: The Ipswich schools that top the rich, poor list

THE Ipswich schools charging parents the most in fees, charges and contributions has been revealed.

The region's most expensive school was Ipswich Grammar School, where the average amount parents had to fork out according to figures available from 2017 was $10,981.

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School had the second highest average parental contributions with $10,434.

The school with the third highest parental contributions was West Moreton Anglican College, where the average contribution was $9205.

Data was gathered from an independent analysis of school financial records from the MySchool website.

The cost of the priciest school in Ipswich is clearly not a deterrent for parents as the school will welcome 1000 students for the first time in "many years" in 2020.

IGS is back on track after operating at a loss for nine years prior to recording an operating surplus of $79,000 in 2017 and then $196,000 last year.

Headmaster and CEO Richard Morrison said the school was in its fourth year of consecutive enrolment growth.

"Parents pay a little bit more for their boys to be here but in return what we always try to do is be the best that we can possibly be," he said.

"What the enrolment numbers show is that people are buying into that challenge. They can see that this is a place that is on an improvement journey.

"It's not about being great and being elite and 'aren't we wonderful'. It's quite the opposite. The school on the hill has become the school which is part of Ipswich and part of the broader Ipswich community. We don't stand aloof and remote from the community... we involve ourselves significantly."

Mr Morrison said the majority parents' contribution goes towards staff.

His remuneration package was worth $493,000 in 2018.

"Our major investment is in the teachers," he said.

"High quality teachers who are well resourced produce great outcomes for our boys. And that's what our pattern has been, some fantastic outcomes with OP and outcomes with NAPLAN."

"The bottom line for us is that we have a great product, it's unique and it's special and it works and I guess the indicator of what works in the minds of mums and dads often simply is enrolment."

The school had 37.88 per cent of its OP eligible students score a rank between 1-5 last year and it was in the top 25 for NAPLAN results.

THE IPSWICH SCHOOLS WHICH TOP THE RICH, POOR LISTS

Region's schools that cost parents the most

Ipswich Grammar School: $10,981

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School: $10,434

West Moreton Anglican College: $9205

The Springfield Anglican College: $7358

St Peters Lutheran College Springfield: $7051

St Edmund's College: $6283

Westside Christian College: $5967

St Mary's College: $5683

Faith Lutheran College Plainland: $5434

St Peter Claver College: $4424

Region's richest schools

West Moreton Anglican College: $77.9 million

Bremer State High School: $68.1 million

Redbank Plains State High School: $66.3 million

Woodcrest State College: $65.4 million

Ipswich State High School: $60.8 million

St Augustine's College: $59.8 million

Ipswich Grammar School: $58.2 million

St Edmund's College: $58 million

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School: $56.6 million

St Peter Claver College: $52.4 million

Region's poorest schools

Maroon State School: $1.1 million

Warrill View State School: $1.6 million

Mutdapilly State School: $1.7 million

Mount Sylvia State School: $1.8 million

Thornton State School: $1.8 million

Linville State School: $1.8 million

Benarkin State School: $1.9 million

Grandchester State School: $1.9 million

Patrick Estate State School: $1.9 million

Haigslea State School: $2.1 million