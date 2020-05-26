Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Big changes could be coming for Queensland Cricket. Picture: Getty
Big changes could be coming for Queensland Cricket. Picture: Getty
Cricket

High performance hit hard as Bulls slash jobs

by Robert Craddock
26th May 2020 9:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland Cricket has been forced to axe 32 full-time staff as a result of the COVID-19 induced cash crisis.

Queensland Cricket's workforce will be reduced by just under a third despite the fact that QC is yet to settle on a new funding agreement with Cricket Australia.

QC has accepted a 25 per cent decrease in grants from Cricket Australia and also acknowledges that other revenue streams such as Big Bash ticketing and sponsorship are likely to be far shallower than in recent seasons.

The cuts have come across-the-board but high performance had the biggest reduction, much to the delight of Brisbane club officials who have always felt it was overstaffed.

Others to leave include Brisbane Heat general manager Andrew McShea and umpiring and marketing officials.

Brisbane Heat general manager Andrew McShea took redundancy as part of QC’s cost-cutting initiative.
Brisbane Heat general manager Andrew McShea took redundancy as part of QC’s cost-cutting initiative.

Three-time Sheffield Shield winning coach Bennett King will be given an expanded role of overseeing the women's and men's Heat teams with head coaches Darren Lehmann (men's) and Ashley Noffke (women's).

"While QC's workforce has been reduced, we still have a solid base to support and grow the game,'' Queensland Cricket chief executive Terry Svenson said.

"We will find innovative ways to continue to support our clubs, associations and volunteers from the community to the elite level to deliver cricket programs throughout Queensland. 

"Our presence in community cricket and regional Queensland remains strong, and in some cases, we have offered employees the opportunity to take on cross-role responsibilities in talent identification, coaching and club support''.

QC confirmed that funding for Premier Cricket Clubs remains unchanged and there will be a fresh push to enhance the profile and performance of grade cricket.

Originally published as High performance hit hard as Bulls slash jobs

More Stories

bulls coronavirus queensland cricket

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $11b hit: How mammoth border closure costs add up

        premium_icon $11b hit: How mammoth border closure costs add up

        Business If the State Government’s border lockdown remains until September, its cost to our tourism industry will be staggering.

        • 26th May 2020 8:32 AM
        Railway favourite might have welcomed its last passengers

        premium_icon Railway favourite might have welcomed its last passengers

        Community It has lost its sole source of income due to COVID-19.

        How school leavers can save thousands of dollars

        premium_icon How school leavers can save thousands of dollars

        News Program could award almost $30,000 to Ipswich students

        The 47 cities that will have access to ‘supercharged’ 5G

        premium_icon The 47 cities that will have access to ‘supercharged’ 5G

        Technology 5G trials launch in Australia as 700 suburbs get access to 5G downloads