High performance gym strengthens WestMAC sport

Western Pride technical director Mike Mulvey takes the West Moreton Anglican College Football Excellence program students through their paces. Picture: Cordell Richardson

A PRODUCTIVE football program is part of an extended elite athletes sporting focus being offered to students at West Moreton Anglican College (WestMAC).

"It's one of our flagships of the sporting programs here,'' said WestMAC head of communications and business development Jason Cubit.

"We've actually expanded it.

"It's not just now the football excellence program. It's actually more of an elite athlete development so there's quite a number of other sports that are part of that program now.''

Those additional sports at the co-ed college include athletics, rugby and hockey.

Cubit said a new high performance gym set up in a former manual arts shed was providing a valuable resource for students.

Instigated by PE teacher and fitness guru Nick Barling, the new fitness centre complements the school's development focus.

"It's a huge space that is available for our students,'' Cubit said. "It's been converted to a really, really high quality school gym.''

Western Pride FC general manager Pat Boyle praised WestMAC for setting up a high performance centre.

"With their strength and conditioning coach in Nick Barling, it gives the kids a broad range in terms of what's needed both on and off the field,'' Boyle said.

"That's how supportive WestMAC has been.''