High flying Wrestling action at Ipswich Show

IF you've always wanted to see the high-flying action of a wrestling match then head over to the Greyhound Pavillion after the fireworks on Saturday and Sunday to see what all the fuss is about.

You might know your Andre The Giants from your Undertakers, but what you'll get at the Ipswich Show is a wrestling show that was born and bred just one suburb over from the Showgrounds.

Once the fireworks and laser show is over, make your way to the Greyhound Pavilion and strap yourself in for one hell of a good time!

Jason Emblem is the man behind New Valhalla Wrestling and says that this is the perfect chance to experience live wrestling, the way it should be seen!

"We're going to be doing shows that go for two hours right fireworks. There will be lots of high flying, lots of action, and big hits, plus heaps of wrestlers for people to cheer or boo in a family-friendly show," Jason said.

"I started watching wrestling back when I was about 7 or 8 with my grandfather, the old Aussie stuff on Channel Nine. There wasn't much coverage at that time but once the internet came around I got my interest back, started training and I wanted to do it for myself. So that's what I did and that's why Ipswich's own New Valhalla Wrestling works so well, with a great buzz around it."

Jason runs his training school in West Ipswich and says that once you are fit enough to get in the ring, you have to learn how look after yourself.

"One of the core moves is learning to fall. If you can't do that then you are going to end up getting hurt, and don't forget the injuries in wrestling are real. The more you learn to take the impacts, the safer it is for the wrestler and the fans. Cardio fitness is paramount, you have to be very fit to do this stuff. The last thing you want is to get tired in the ring because you are putting yourself at risk."

Jason's hero is Stone Cold Steve Austin, probably the biggest name in wrestling history, and it was because he didn't have to change when he got in the ring.

"His own personality was in his character, and it worked so well. I want my wrestlers to be themselves but turned up to 120 per cent. You have to be yourself, it doesn't have to be character driven. Sometimes if you find what clicks for you, it can work the best....but it takes hard work to find that at times.

"We are a family friendly show, and its important to include as many people as possible, so everyone can come along to the shows. We will have 30 wrestlers there over the weekend, so come along and see for yourself why wrestling is best when it's live!"