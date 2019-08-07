Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Ipswich Eagles women's Aussie rules team hoping to secure a grand final spot this season.
The Ipswich Eagles women's Aussie rules team hoping to secure a grand final spot this season.
AFL

High-flying Eagles have chance to create footy history

David Lems
by
7th Aug 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: The depth of the Ipswich Eagles women has been their strength this season as they look to secure a historic grand final spot this weekend.

However, with two key players unavailable and some others being monitored with injury, the Eagles face their biggest test against competition leaders Hinterland in Saturday's QFAW Division 2 North semi-final.

Despite being without consistent centres Leah Sibbick and Selina Prevolsek, head coach Rex Watts was backing his side to continue its winning momentum.

"We've still got a very good team,'' Watts said, buoyed by last weekend's 40-11 qualifying final victory over Pine Rivers.

"We're back on track and the girls played really well right from the first bounce.''

Although the Eagles get a second shot at making the grand final if they lose at Palmwoods, Watts said his team deserved to feel confident.

After losing 29-2 to Hinterland early in the season, the Eagles showed their tremendous improvement by beating the competition pacesetters 41-9 in the return game.

"We came up with a better structure,'' Watts said. "The second time round, you know how they play and you can set up your structures to combat that.''

Against Pine Rivers last Saturday, Samara Mahoney was brilliant with 22 possessions.

In another committed team effort, Watts said backline player Stephanie Cockerill-Wright, co-captain Sam Chisholm and Kate Lenz were also standout performers.

Being in control of the game gave Watts a chance to try a few more positional changes in his quest to keep fine-tuning for Saturday's final.

Game day

QFAW Division 2 North semi-final: Saturday (4.45pm) - Ipswich Eagles v Hinterland at Palmwoods.

Winner advances directly to the grand final with the loser receiving a second chance.

More Stories

afl queensland news eagles afc ipswich eagles ipswich eagles women leah sibbick rex watts selina prevolsek women's footy
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Actors get into the festive spirit for new Aussie show

    premium_icon Actors get into the festive spirit for new Aussie show

    News Tickets are now available for schools and daycare centres

    • 7th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
    Rooftop ‘Bonnie’ faces the music in court

    premium_icon Rooftop ‘Bonnie’ faces the music in court

    Crime She was in a nine-hour stand-off with police on an Ipswich rooftop.

    • 7th Aug 2019 11:47 AM
    Ipswich post office given last-gasp reprieve

    premium_icon Ipswich post office given last-gasp reprieve

    News Australia Post changes mind on closure

    • 7th Aug 2019 11:41 AM
    Hanson's man recalls Ipswich protests at 1998 party launch

    premium_icon Hanson's man recalls Ipswich protests at 1998 party launch

    Politics David Oldfield's tell-all book reveals his life in politics

    • 7th Aug 2019 11:36 AM