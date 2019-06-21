High-flying Bluebirds on alert for Tigers' roar

KEY MAN: Robbie Fletcher has been enormous for the Bluebirds thus far this season.

SWIFTS Bluebirds are expecting to be thoroughly tested when they meet Norths on Sunday at the Tigers' den.

In their previous meeting, Swifts defeated Norths 40-30 at Purga.

But the Tigers have made dramatic gains in the meantime to be knocking on the door of the top four.

In round 11, they pulled off a stunning 20-16 upset of powerhouse Goodna to breathe life into their campaign.

After crushing the Bombers 38-18 in round 12, they sit just four points outside of finals contention and are poised to pounce.

Meanwhile, the Bluebirds are coming off a dominant 52-10 hammering of West End.

Swifts hold second place, nipping at the heels of Brothers.

But coach Damian O'Donohue said he was surprised to see his outfit positioned so highly given it was still searching for its best football and forming combinations.

He said the Bluebirds had struggled to find consistency, delivering sub-par performances on occasions yet knocking off more fancied opponents on others.

"We are still trying to get our stuff together and working on some things,” he said.

"We haven't hit our straps yet.

"There have been games where we have been playing ordinary.

"We were completely outplayed by Redbank but we've beaten the top two.

"So it is hard to gauge but we have a lot of improvement left in us.”

O'Donohue said Norths had been building, with an injection of experience complementing the club's promising brigade of youngsters.

"I think they will be a lot stronger,” he said.

Swifts will be without key men Jacob Sinn and Andrew Telea through injury.

In their absence, O'Donohue is counting on senior players like centre Ricki Mato and lock Robbie Fletcher to stand up.

He said Fletcher had impressed this season and would again be a crucial factor.

"Robbie has been one of our best all year,” O'Donohue said.

"He has just been killing it. I don't think I've seen anyone get over the top of him.”

