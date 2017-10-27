EXCLUSIVE: How One Nation plans to steal Ipswich from Labor

CONTROVERSIAL former One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts plans to unseat Labor in its heartland by running for the state seat of Ipswich.

Pauline Hanson made the announcement today as Federal MPs, including Barnaby Joyce, and a host of senators were ruled ineligible by the High Court of Australia, for being dual citizens.

Malcolm Roberts said he was feeling calm following the decision and was pleased, as it showed "the constitution at work".

"The high court has made no criticism and has not singled me out," Mr Roberts said.

"Pauline wanted me straight into parliament again and immediately called Steve Dickson (the Queensland One Nation party leader and member for Buderim). Steve was very happy to have me."

Roberts lives in Brisbane, at Pullenvale, but previously worked as an underground Ipswich coal miner, including at the New Hope site, he said.

When asked what the people of Ipswich needed in a state MP, Mr Roberts said a representative that listens and speaks up strongly.

Mr Roberts referenced this morning's carjacking at Yamanto, saying Ipswich residents needed safer communities and lower electricity prices.

"The Labor Party takes Ipswich for granted," Mr Roberts said.

In regard to the ongoing Crime and Corruption Commission investigation which has ensnared several Ipswich City Council figures, Mr Roberts said he was known for "getting to the bottom of issues".

"The people of Ipswich deserve an honest council," he said. "They deserve their rates to be paid to get services done…."

Mr Roberts, formerly known as a climate change conspiracy theorist, was elected to the Queensland Senate in 2016 with just 77 personal primary votes.