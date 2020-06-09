High chance of rain to bring relief from chilly mornings

AN INCREASED chance of rain across Ipswich this week will be a welcomed break from those chilly nights dropping to single-digit temperatures.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson Kimba Wong said Ipswich would be waking up this morning to similar conditions as yesterday, with a minimum of about 8 degrees and a top of 23 degrees.

Residents will have a small bit of relief from the recently cold nights, with the rest of the week expected not to drop below double digits.

"The minimum temperatures should start increasing as we get more moisture coming back from the east coast," Ms Wong said.

"And with that moisture returning, there will also be some showers.

"Wednesday is probably the best chance of seeing any showers around the Ipswich area for the next couple of days."

There's an 80 per cent chance of showers tomorrow, an increase from the 50 per cent initially predicted, which is expected to drop between 2mm and 6mm of rain.

"What we've got is an upper trough coming through and combining with the surface trough to give us that slightly higher chance of rainfall on Wednesday," she said.

"That system moves through and then clears off the southeast coast late on Thursday, so there's still a chance (of rain) on Thursday and enough moisture still lingering in the area to have just a couple of showers around the southeast on Friday. That'll be a little more isolated.

"On Saturday and Sunday is when we get that next upper atmospheric feature coming through and potentially broader area of showers across the inland parts of the state as well as the southeast."

Temperatures are expected to reach a minimum between 10 and 11 degrees, and a maximum between 23 and 24 degrees through to the start of next week.