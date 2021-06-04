High achieving Ipswich footballer kicking ahead in Asia

Ipswich-bred footballer Josh Grommen is preparing to return to the Thai League having already established an overseas career. Picture: David Lems

HE has thrived overseas, just joined a new Thai League club and gained international attention being involved in a Maradona-like 'hand of God' goal.

For Ipswich-bred footballer Josh Grommen, another exciting chapter of his overseas career looms.

Grommen, 24, is ready to return to Thailand at any moment eager to continue his eventful football journey.

The accomplished central defender is finishing a rare six-week period at home before joining a new team - professional Thai League 1 side Khon Kaen United.

The former Western Spirit and Western Pride footballer previously played for Philippines club Ceres-Negros FC and Sukothai FC in the Thai Premier League.

"I'm just looking forward to a new season coming up. Getting the body ready, getting the mind ready for what's ahead,'' Grommen said.

"At the moment, they are signing quite a few players.

"A few new Brazilian players have been signed so I'm looking to do really well in the season this year.''

Once his visa is clear, Grommen will return overseas having been recruited by Khon Kaen United. The team was recently promoted from the Thai League 2 series to top Thai competition.

"Playing in the Thai League is a very high level,'' he said. "The standard is what a lot of people don't know about.

"There's a lot of the foreign players that played in international youth like Spain and Brazil.

"The Thai League has become very popular for European players.

"A lot of players come from big teams overseas.

"So there's a lot of good players that no-one's really heard of.''

Grommen grew up in Bellbird Park before living in the Springfield Lakes area for more than a decade.

After a junior stint with Western Spirit, he joined Queensland Lions then Redlands before being invited to the Queensland Academy of Sport and Brisbane Roar Youth in 2015.

He had a short stint with Western Pride in 2017 before launching his overseas career.

The central defender also represented the Philippines at under-22 and under-23 levels from 2015-17.

Having recovered from shoulder surgery last year, Grommen enjoyed the opportunity to return home to spend some precious time with his Springfield based family.

"It was great,'' he said.

He went to Kingscliff for a weekend and watched lots of movies before stepping up training in the gym and running.

Thai League footballer Josh Grommen with his supportive father Rudy. Picture: David Lems

Looking fit, Grommen said the toughest part of being overseas for extended periods was missing his family.

However, he's comfortable in the Asian football environment.

"I've adapted well to it now,'' he said.

"It's completely different lifestyles to Australia but you get used to it after being over there for a few years.''

Once cleared to return to Thailand, he will join the Khon Kaen United side which is preparing to play from July 31.

"I'm still waiting on visas which could come any time,'' he said.

After settling back into Thai football life, Grommen expects to remain overseas for some time.

During the season, Thai League players are given two weeks to return home.

However, Grommen doubts he will be able to use that in the foreseeable future with quarantine restrictions in place.

"The livelihood in Australia is very different than Asia,'' he said.

"You can't compare it to Australia. Australia is a very beautiful country.''

However, he knows his second home Thailand has some hidden treasures he wants to explore when given time.

"There's places in Thailand that are very, very nice up there. The islands, the beaches,'' he said.

Josh Grommen playing in the Thai Premier League.

Over the past couple of years, Grommen has played in 27 Thai League games, seven matches in Malaysia and more than 25 encounters in the Philippines.

He lined up in the Asian Federation Cup with Ceres-Negros FC before Covid struck. Grommen has also played in Japan.

Grommen needed an operation last November.

"I dislocated my shoulder a few times and decided to get the surgery done,'' he said.

"I was supposed to be out for six months but I was only out for two and a half months and I started playing already. I was lucky.''

One of Grommen's dramatic experiences overseas was being involved in a Maradona-type 'hand of God' incident in Manilla last year.

Playing for Ceres-Negros, Grommen seized on a superb cross, somehow getting his hand on the ball as it fired into the net.

It was compared to the 1986 moment in Mexico when Maradona scored off his hand in the game between Argentina and England.

Grommen's attention-grabbing second goal came in his team's 4-0 AFC Cup victory over Vietnamese side Preah Khan Reach Svay Reing.

"The ball came across and went over my head so it was like 'I'll just go for it','' Grommen said.

"It went viral. I got phone calls from friends over in Holland and France telling me they saw it on the news and everything.''

Grommen, who turns 25 in July, has enjoyed a number of memorable moments overseas.

They include being named in the Thai League team of the week and being awarded man of the match in an important game last year. His efforts helped save his team Sukothai FC from relegation.

"We drew that game and I got team of the week,'' he said. "That was a great highlight for the two months I was back - six months after my surgery.''

Nicknamed Grommy and partial to green curry in Thailand, the former Queensland Academy of Sport captain is already aiming higher.

J-League is a possible next step.

"Hopefully, if I keep doing well and I keep impressing clubs, my goal is to go to either Korea or in the J-League at the moment because there's a lot of players from the Thai League that have been going to those type of leagues,'' he said.

"That's what I'm hoping to get to.''