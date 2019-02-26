Higgins Storm Chasing apologises for c-bomb tirade

Warning: Graphic language

A POPULAR Queensland weather forecasting Facebook page has apologised after administrators went on a 'c-bomb' tirade and threatened to 'cave the head in' of followers who questioned the accuracy of predictions.

The Courier-Mail has obtained a series of abusive comments posted on social media and in an email. A woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said the abusive comments captured in screen grabs were from the past year.

One screenshot appears to show a response from the Higgins Storm Chasing admin email address, where an operator wrote "get your f---ing facts straight you lying c-t".

Another comment on a Higgins Facebook post reads, "merry kiss my arse wanker" and refers to a user as a "skank".

A recent social media screenshot shows Higgins Storm Chasing write "f*ck you c-t" and "say it to my face so I can cave your head in" to a user who accused him of "fear mongering".

Higgins Storm Chasing has a premium service for members to access forecasts on their website and also have a smart phone weather app, which they charge $5.99 for.

Higgins Storm Chasing founder Jeff Higgins has spoken out and apologised for the negative comments made, and said he personally apologised to the user called Ashley who a recent abusive comment was directed to.

"In response to the screen captures you have provided, we acknowledge these comments have been written by one of our administration team including myself," he wrote.

"We acknowledge this and we are deeply regretful for what has been written in the past and recently."

Mr Higgins said as a team they were working to implement better procedures to cope with the “onslaught of private and public abuse”.

"I am appreciative of the positive support we do receive, but I and our team need to work hard to not be affected by those who have ill intent towards me, my administrators and our family business," he said.

"I am appreciative of the positive support we do receive, but I and our team need to work hard to not be affected by those who have ill intent towards me, my administrators and our family business," he said.

He said Higgins Storm Chasing were looking forward to providing a better service to our customers and greater public.